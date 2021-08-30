Egypt: SCA Chief Says Canal Ready to Receive 100 Percent of World Container Fleet

29 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Head of the Suez Canal Authority Osama Rabie said the canal is ready to receive 100 percent of the world container fleet.

In statements to "Good Morning Egypt" TV program on Sunday, Rabie said the international waterway is ready for the transit of any size of containers in the world.

He said Ever Ace, which is the biggest world container ship, has successfully made its first voyage through the canal in the southern convoy during its journey from China to the Netherlands.

The giant ship, which contains a capacity of 23,992 TEU, follows the shipping line "EVER GREEN", he added.

Meanwhile, he said SCA extended greetings to the GlOBAL MERCY, the world's largest civilian hospital ship, when it crossed through the canal on Saturday for the first time, as part of the southern convoy in the new navigational course coming from Singapore and heading to Malta.

