Egypt: Cabinet - Traveler Insurance Document to Protect Egyptians Abroad

The Egyptian government has introduced an insurance policy meant to protect and support nationals traveling abroad, its media center said Sunday.

Traveler insurance is designed in line with the best international standards in terms of risk management and providing protection for nationals abroad, it added in a report.

An insurance document should be issued with each Egyptian passport and should be used within 90 days from departure, the report said.

Twenty-two insurance firms participating in the program will be issuing 3.5 million such a document with the aim to protect some 23 million Egyptian overseas travelers at a total cost of about one billion pounds, it made it clear.

This program is meant to provide immediate help for Egyptians harmed in accidents or in cases of medical emergency.

The traveler insurance document should also cover all medical expenses and hospital fees up to 30,000 euros or the equivalent in other currencies, while the traveler will only provide the first 100 euros or the equivalent to that sum, according to the report.

It also covers expenses of ferrying back home bodies of nationals who die while on their trips abroad, the report said.

It added that the document should also cover treatment from coronavirus.

Worth 300 pounds, the traveler insurance document is issued with each new or renewed Egyptian passport for citizens aging more than one month and less than 85 years old. It should be valid until the expiration of the passport.

The traveler insurance program does not cover Egyptians residing or studying abroad, as well as pilgrims and illegal immigrants.