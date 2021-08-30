Egypt: Environment Minister - First Flock of Migratory Birds Spotted Over South Sinai Nature Reserves

29 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad said the first group of birds migrating from Europe and Asia are being observed during their annual autumn migration season from the cold European climate as Egypt is the second path for migratory birds in their route to Africa.

In statements Sunday, the minister said a large number of white stork were seen flying over Ras Mohamed Nature Reserve and Axada Lakes area in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The minister highlighted the Ministry of Environment's efforts to rehabilitate Axada Lakes to receive the migrating flocks of birds during their journey.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X