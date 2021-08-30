Egypt: Environment Minister - First Flock of Migratory Birds Spotted Over South Sinai Nature Reserves

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad said the first group of birds migrating from Europe and Asia are being observed during their annual autumn migration season from the cold European climate as Egypt is the second path for migratory birds in their route to Africa.

In statements Sunday, the minister said a large number of white stork were seen flying over Ras Mohamed Nature Reserve and Axada Lakes area in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The minister highlighted the Ministry of Environment's efforts to rehabilitate Axada Lakes to receive the migrating flocks of birds during their journey.