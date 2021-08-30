Tunisia: Third Day of Intensive Vaccination - 134,000 Vaccines Administered Until Noon

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered on the third day of intensive vaccination on Sunday has reached 134,000, until noon, 30% of which were given to the age group 15-17 years, said Director General of Health and coordinator of the operations Faisal Ben Saleh.

He told TAP more than 800,000 people in the age group of 40 years and over and 23,000 in the age group of 15 to 17 years have been invited.

Ben Salah added that about 80,000 people aged 15 to 17 registered on evax, but only 23,000 were invited, the others have not presented a parental consent.

The official said registration operations of non-registrants started this morning in the 400 centers designated for this third day of intensive vaccination.