Tunisia: Third Day of Intensive Vaccination - 300,000 Jabs Given Until 5 PM

Tunis/Tunisia — 304,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered until 5 pm Sunday, on the third intensive vaccination day.

More than 21% of the jabs were given to the 15-17 years age group, said Director General of Health and coordinator of intensive vaccination operations, Faisal Ben Saleh.

In a statement to TAP, he recalled that more than 800,000 people (aged 40 years and over) and 23,000 aged between 15 and 17 years have received vaccination invites on this day.

The official added that the vaccination operations began at 07:00 in 400 centers across all regions of Tunisia and continue until 19:00.