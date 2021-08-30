Tunisia: Covid-19 - Two More Deaths Recorded in Beja

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of coronavirus-related deaths has risen to 610 in the governorate of Beja, after the death of two patients at the local hospital Saturday.

Moreover, 65 additional infection cases have been detected in the region, bringing the number of cases to 17,942 since the spread of the virus.

The new positive cases were detected in particular in Beja (7 cases), Nefza (25 cases) and Teboursouk (8 cases), according to the latest statistics provided by the regional health directorate in Beja.

In addition, recoveries from the coronavirus have reached 91% in the region, after the recovery of 16366 patients since the spread of the pandemic.

The occupancy rates of COVID units in the local hospitals has dropped from 69% to 58% in recent days, according to the same source.