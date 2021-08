Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian Yosra Ben Jemaa narrowly missed the podium in javelin throw F34 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, after finishing fourth with a throw of 16m08, Sunday.

Her compatriot Sawsen Ben Mbarek ranked 8th e with a throw of 13m00, and broke her personal record.

The gold medal went to the Chinese Zou Lijuan with 22m28 beating the world record, the silver to the German Frances Herrmann (17m72) and the bronze to the Finnish Marjaan Herrmann (17m47).