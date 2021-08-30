Liberia: Pres. Weah Makes Nominations in Government

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has made additional appointments in Government affecting the Ministries of Information, Culture and Tourism, Agriculture, Labor and Internal Affairs.

Dr. Weah made the appointments on Sunday evening, August 29, 2021.

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable.

Those appointed include:

Ministry of Information

Grace P. Tarwo Assistant Minister for New Media & National Branding

Ministry of Agriculture

Anthony A. C. Barclay Assistant Minister/Technical Service

Ministry of Labour

Patrick J. Nixon Assistant Minister for Alien Registration

Eric D. Kpayea Inspector General

Ministry of Internal Affairs

R. Matenokay Tingban Deputy Minister/Operation

Grand Gedeh County Local Government

Mr. Philip Joh Assistant Superintendent for Fiscal Affairs

Mr. Eric G. Gbeior County Relieving Commissioner

Jackson B. Quewon Superintendent

Gbarzon Statutory District

Phillip Dorbor Superintendent

Konobo Statutory District

Mr. Elijah Zabay District Commissioner

Gboe-Ploe Administrative District

Mr. George Gbarweay Relieving Commissioner

Gbarzon Statutory District

J. Zkannie Kinyea Commissioner

B'hai Administrative District

Philip Barjibo Commissioner

Putu Administrative District

Othello Belleh Zoway Commissioner

Konobo Administartive District Commissioner

Mr. Joseph G. Tarlue Commissioner

Glio-Twarbo Administrative District

Gauan Boye Belleh Commissioner

Cavalla Administrative District Commissioner

Constance Chea Commissioner

Tolbertville Township

Albert Monwen Assistant Superintendent

Gbarzon Statutory District

Mr. Edwin Campbell Inspector

Gboe-Ploe Admiistrative District

Edwin G. Gbomena Inspector

Gbarzon Statutory District

Mr. Kaytee Dweh Commissioner

Gboe Geewon Townshi

Mrs Felicia Boloyunu Dowaity Commissioner

Boe-Geewon Township, Gbarzon Statutory District

Grand Kru County Local Government

Gbalee Quaye Asst. Superintendent for Development Buah Statutory District

Sinoe County Local Government

Ignatius W. Fulka Superintendent

Sanquin Statutory District

Alvin B. Wesseh Assistant Superintendent for Fiscal Affairs

Martha Duaryenneh City Mayoress

Biloh City, Tarjouwon Statutory District

Roland Polo Statutory Superintendent

Sanquin District

Joseph Tulay City Mayor

Barloh City

Tarjuowon Statutory District

Kula Wiah Wacaba Statutory District

K. Edward Norman, Sr Superintendent

Wacaba Statutory District

A. Caine Tarwho Development Superintendent

Wacaba Statutory District

Sinoe County Community College Board of Directors

Prof. Geegbae A. Gbeegbae Chairman

Rev. J. Noah Jaysay Co-Chairman

Hon. Tanneh Brumson Member

Mr. Eric Goll Member

Prof. Jerry B. Nyangbae Member

Nimba County - Local Government

Rubben Kpayor City Mayor, Bahn

Bong County - Local Government

Moses Stuberfield County Inspector

Junior Giddings Commissioner

Sanoyea

William T. Lincoln General Town Chie

Sanoyea Clan

Samuel Dennis General Town Chief

Walapolu Clan

Richard Yarkpawolo General Town Chief

Nyailla Clan

Ma Gbolong Kamara Chief Elder

Sanoyea Clan

Higher Education

Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeryor (PHD) Director General

Nimba Community College

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Jesse Mongrue President

Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI)

Dr. Victor H Sumo Executive Director

LISGIS

Lawrence George Deputy Director Administration/LISGIS

National Identification Registry

Marcus Payne Deputy Director General/ Administration

Cooperative Development Agency

Eugene S. Joboe Jr Deputy Register General for Community Services

Mohammed Jalloh Deputy Register General for Program and Youth Development

Liberia Board of Tax Appeal

Cllr. Thompson Jappah Chair

Cllr. David Kolleh Member

Liberia Electricity Corporation

Rev. Josiah Pah Member of the Board

John F. Kennedy Medical Board

Bishop Sammy A. David Member of the Board

Bureau of State-Owned Enterprises

Jamoil P. Cummings Director- General

Sriya Musu Momolu Isodje Deputy for Administration/Finance

Alieu Mohammed Massaley Deputy for Operation

Criminal Court E- 9th Judicial Circuit, Bong County

Cllr. Tweh Wesseh Judge