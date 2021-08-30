Liberia: Pres. Weah Makes Nominations in Government

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has made additional appointments in Government affecting the Ministries of Information, Culture and Tourism, Agriculture, Labor and Internal Affairs.
Dr. Weah made the appointments on Sunday evening, August 29, 2021.
The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable.
Those appointed include:
Ministry of Information
Grace P. Tarwo Assistant Minister for New Media & National Branding
Ministry of Agriculture
Anthony A. C. Barclay Assistant Minister/Technical Service
Ministry of Labour
Patrick J. Nixon Assistant Minister for Alien Registration
Eric D. Kpayea Inspector General
Ministry of Internal Affairs
R. Matenokay Tingban Deputy Minister/Operation
Grand Gedeh County Local Government
Mr. Philip Joh Assistant Superintendent for Fiscal Affairs
Mr. Eric G. Gbeior County Relieving Commissioner
Jackson B. Quewon Superintendent
Gbarzon Statutory District
Phillip Dorbor Superintendent
Konobo Statutory District
Mr. Elijah Zabay District Commissioner
Gboe-Ploe Administrative District
Mr. George Gbarweay Relieving Commissioner
Gbarzon Statutory District
J. Zkannie Kinyea Commissioner
B'hai Administrative District
Philip Barjibo Commissioner
Putu Administrative District
Othello Belleh Zoway Commissioner
Konobo Administartive District Commissioner
Mr. Joseph G. Tarlue Commissioner
Glio-Twarbo Administrative District
Gauan Boye Belleh Commissioner
Cavalla Administrative District Commissioner
Constance Chea Commissioner
Tolbertville Township
Albert Monwen Assistant Superintendent
Gbarzon Statutory District
Mr. Edwin Campbell Inspector
Gboe-Ploe Admiistrative District
Edwin G. Gbomena Inspector
Gbarzon Statutory District
Mr. Kaytee Dweh Commissioner
Gboe Geewon Townshi
Mrs Felicia Boloyunu Dowaity Commissioner
Boe-Geewon Township, Gbarzon Statutory District
Grand Kru County Local Government
Gbalee Quaye Asst. Superintendent for Development Buah Statutory District
Sinoe County Local Government
Ignatius W. Fulka Superintendent
Sanquin Statutory District
Alvin B. Wesseh Assistant Superintendent for Fiscal Affairs
Martha Duaryenneh City Mayoress
Biloh City, Tarjouwon Statutory District
Roland Polo Statutory Superintendent
Sanquin District
Joseph Tulay City Mayor
Barloh City
Tarjuowon Statutory District
Kula Wiah Wacaba Statutory District
K. Edward Norman, Sr Superintendent
Wacaba Statutory District
A. Caine Tarwho Development Superintendent
Wacaba Statutory District
Sinoe County Community College Board of Directors
Prof. Geegbae A. Gbeegbae Chairman
Rev. J. Noah Jaysay Co-Chairman
Hon. Tanneh Brumson Member
Mr. Eric Goll Member
Prof. Jerry B. Nyangbae Member
Nimba County - Local Government
Rubben Kpayor City Mayor, Bahn
Bong County - Local Government
Moses Stuberfield County Inspector
Junior Giddings Commissioner
Sanoyea
William T. Lincoln General Town Chie
Sanoyea Clan
Samuel Dennis General Town Chief
Walapolu Clan
Richard Yarkpawolo General Town Chief
Nyailla Clan
Ma Gbolong Kamara Chief Elder
Sanoyea Clan
Higher Education
Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeryor (PHD) Director General
Nimba Community College
Dr. Jesse Mongrue President
Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI)
Dr. Victor H Sumo Executive Director
LISGIS
Lawrence George Deputy Director Administration/LISGIS
National Identification Registry
Marcus Payne Deputy Director General/ Administration
Cooperative Development Agency
Eugene S. Joboe Jr Deputy Register General for Community Services
Mohammed Jalloh Deputy Register General for Program and Youth Development
Liberia Board of Tax Appeal
Cllr. Thompson Jappah Chair
Cllr. David Kolleh Member
Liberia Electricity Corporation
Rev. Josiah Pah Member of the Board
John F. Kennedy Medical Board
Bishop Sammy A. David Member of the Board
Bureau of State-Owned Enterprises
Jamoil P. Cummings Director- General
Sriya Musu Momolu Isodje Deputy for Administration/Finance
Alieu Mohammed Massaley Deputy for Operation
Criminal Court E- 9th Judicial Circuit, Bong County
Cllr. Tweh Wesseh Judge