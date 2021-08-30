Algeria: Local Elections - President Tebboune Convenes the Electorate On November 27

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune has signed a presidential decree convening the electorate for early elections of the municipal and provincial councils on November 27th, the presidency of the Republic said Sunday in a statement.

The decree also provides for the exceptional review of the electoral rolls during the period from September 5 to 15.