Algeria: Local Elections - President Tebboune Convenes the Electorate On November 27

29 August 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune has signed a presidential decree convening the electorate for early elections of the municipal and provincial councils on November 27th, the presidency of the Republic said Sunday in a statement.

"President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune signed on Saturday, 28 August 2021, a presidential decree convening the electorate for early elections of the municipal and provincial councils, scheduled for Saturday 27 November 2021," the statement said.

The decree also provides for the exceptional review of the electoral rolls during the period from September 5 to 15.

