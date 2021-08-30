Sudan: Journalist Hanan Altayeb Wins Arab League Prize

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Social Development, in collaboration with the National Council for Children Welfare, on Monday organized an honorary reception party for journalist Ms. Hanan Altayeb who won the Arab League prize for individuals and institutions most friendly to the family and children

The prize is organized annually for the institutions that can best be rated as family and child friendly at the level of the Arab World.

The award includes the media and pressmen and seeks to shed light on examples of the media that contributed to the protection of child rights and to encourage pressmen and press agencies to support the children's rights.

Ms. Hanan has won this regional award for writing reports and feature stories about the causes of children which she published in the Sudanese daily newspaper Akhbar Alyawm (Today's News).

The Social Development Ministry's Undersecretary, Dr Mohammad Hassan Abdelgadir, congratulated Hanan on this regional prize,

Director of the Ministry's International Cooperation and Partnerships, Ms. Nawal Mohammad Alfaki, has considered Hanan's winning of this prize "a victory for all Sudan."

Najat Alasad, the Acting General Secretary of the National Council for Children Welfare, said the prize was well deserved, describing Hanan's tackling of children issues as "distinct in all the journalistic forms she puts them."

Ena'am Mohammad Altayeb, the executive director of the association "Pressmen For Children" , has expressed her joy over the prize won by Journalist Hanan Altayeb "which is not new or unusual to her."

Journalist Hanan had previously won nine prizes throughout her distinct progress in journalism, including the prize of the Press and Publications Council for investigative journalism for her reports on Female Genital Mutilations (FGM) and another prize for the best feature stories and reports on HIV/AIDS.

She has also won prizes from the Unicef and other agencies and was honored by several other bodies.

Speaking at the event, Hanan said this success was very dear to her. "It is a victory for all the women of Sudan of various occupations in general and for journalists (male and female) in particular, specially those concerned with children issues," she said.