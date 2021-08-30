Liberia - 200-Yrs of Freed Slaves' Resettlement

-Liberia prepares for commemoration

The Liberian Government has begun preparations ahead of 2022, to mark the bicentennial celebration of the resettlement of freed slaves here in 1822 and the founding of the country as a Republic.

The bicentennial commemorates a movement that began on February 6, 1820, as an attempt to repatriate freed slaves. The year is symbolic as it commemorates 200 years since the first group of freed slaves touched down on what is now called Providence Island here in Liberia in 1822.

President George Weah has already directed that a National Steering Committee be established to plan and execute activities to commemorate the bicentennial celebration.

The Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs is also expected to coordinate between the Steering, Committee and the President's office.

The Committee will also be supported by a Technical Secretariat to ensure deliverables are met timely and efficiently.

The bicentennial program will be formally launched by President Weah for Africans and friends of Liberia in the diaspora to reunite with Liberia. The festival will be a year-long event commencing from January 2022 through December 2022.

The members of the committee are as follows: Ministry of Information Chair, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 1st Co-Chair, and Monrovia City Cooperation 2nd Co-Chair.

Members of the steering committee include; Ministry of Finance Development Planning Member, Ministry of Justice Member, Ministry of Commerce and Industry Member, Ministry of Agriculture Member, Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection Member, General Services Agency Member, Liberia Immigration Service Member, Liberia National Police Member, National Social Security and Welfare Corp Member, National Port Authority Member, Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company Member, Bureau of Maritime Affairs Member, Roberts International Airport Member, and the Liberia Revenue Authority Member.