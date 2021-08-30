Liberia Assumes Wamz Chairmanship

Liberia has assumed the chairmanship of the Convergence Council of Ministers and Central Bank Governors of the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ).

Liberia assumed the leadership of the Convergence Council of the WAMZ, taking over from Sierra Leone at the 45th Meeting held on Friday, August 27 via Zoom.

The WAMZ comprises English-speaking countries of West Africa plus Guinea, which, though being French-speaking, is not part of the eight francophone countries that make up the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA).

In accepting the chairmanship, Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr, Minister Tweah proffered apologies for Liberia not being able to host the meeting physically due to the recent resurgence in the COVID-19 but expressed the country's optimism in hosting under more favorable conditions. He urged Ministers and Governors of Central Banks in West Africa to continue the path of implementing prudent policy measures to reverse losses seen since the onset of COVID-19. He stressed that despite the negative impact of COVID-19, Liberia has shown marked economic resilience, with inflation trending downward to around 8 percent and domestic revenue reaching its highest nominal level since the end of the war in 2003.

Minister Tweah observed that West African countries are expected to face price vulnerabilities due to global supply chain shocks on account of the persistence of the Delta variant of COVID-19, noting, however, that prices are projected to normalize by the mid middle of next year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister added that COVID-19 has impacted some of the Convergence indicators, such as central bank financing. He noted that although Liberia has not received a dime in central bank financing for two fiscal years now, it is said to have failed the Central Bank financing indicator because of COVID-19 related disbursement from the IMF that were on-lent to the Government through the Central Bank of Liberia. The Minister argued that this should not be considered normal central bank financing.

Minister Tweah pledged the Government of Liberia's commitment to supporting both Convergence and the West African Monetary Union through the Eco.

After the presentation of a technical report from the Governor's Council, presented by CBL Governor Aloysius Tarlue, who also assumed the Chairmanship of the WAMZ Governors Committee, Ministers and Governors deliberated a number of observations and recommendations. Key among them was the Governors' observation that IMF COVID-related and similarly others such as the pending SDR reallocations should not be considered as central bank financing, agreeing to work toward having the WAMZ technical team revise the numbers and enforce the standard. The meeting adjourned after adopting the report from the Governors' Council and is expected to convene during the next scheduled Convergence Council meeting.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/west-african-central-bankers-meet-on-accra-on-wamz/