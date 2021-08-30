Tunisia: Tokyo Paralympics (Men's 100m-T34) - Walid Ktila Bags Tunisia's 2nd Gold

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian athlete Walid Ktila on Monday bagged Tunisia's second gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, finishing in the lead at the Men's 100m-T34 race.

Ktila clocked 15.01, breaking his previous Paralympic record (15.14).

This is Ktila's 4th Paralympic gold medal (2 won at the London 2002 Paralympic Games (100m and 200m T34) and 1 at the Rio de Janeiro Games (100m T34).

This is Tunisia's second gold medal at the Paralympics, after the one snatched by Raoua Tlili (women's shot put F41), in addition to a silver won by Ahmed Ben Moslah (men's shot put F37) and a bronze by Soumaya Bousaid (women's 1500m T13).