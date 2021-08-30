Tunisia: Over 460 Jabs Administered On 3rd Intensive Vaccination Day (Moh)

Tunis/Tunisia — 467,631 COVID-19 jabs were administered on the 3rd intensive vaccination day on August 29, in 395 centres across the country.

Released on Monday morning by the Ministry of Health, the report shows that 58% of those vaccinated (266,942) were aged 40 years and over, 27% were aged between 15 and 17 years and 15% were between 18 and 39 years, or 200,689 people aged between 15 and 39 years.

The region of Sfax topped the list with 4,324 people vaccinated in one day, 9,998 of whom were between 15 and 39 years of age and 2,326 were 40 years of age or older.

The region of Tunis came second with 41,623 people inoculated, followed by the region of Nabeul with 40,646.

The third vaccination day initially targeted the age groups 40 years and over and 15-17 years.

During the same day, the Ministry of Health decided to open the door to people aged between 18 and 39 who have not yet been vaccinated.

The first national intensive vaccination day was organised on August 8 with 551,008 people aged 40 years and over vaccinated.

The second day was held on August 15, during which 596,164 people aged between 18 and 39 were inoculated.