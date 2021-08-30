Libya: Jerandi Partakes in Ministerial Consultative Meeting of Libya's Neighbours

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi is taking part in a two-day ministerial consultative meeting of Libya's neighbours on August 30-31 in Algiers (Algeria).

Jerandi will hold talks with participating counterparts and with UN officials, notably Algeria's FM and the League of Arab States Secretary-General, a Foreign Ministry press release issued Sunday reads.

The FM will also meet with Secretary-General Special Envoy for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) JÁN KUBIŠ and Libya's Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush, with whom he will discuss issues related to the land borders between the two countries and bilateral relations, the same source specified.