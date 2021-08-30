Liberia: The Collaborating Political Parties Must Come Clean

opinion

The Editor,

Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer is serving 25 years in US prison for his role in the death of women and children in Sierra Leone and Liberia. Charles Taylor is serving more than 50 years in British prison for his role in the death of women and children in Sierra Leone.

Why is their chief financier and gun-runner, the man who has been dubbed by international press as criminal ring leader, and who the United Nations described as "merchant of death and destruction", sitting on CPP negotiating table to decide Liberia's future?

CPP must come clean to be trusted by the Liberian people. This is not just about removing WEAH, this is about giving our country the best.

Alexander B. Cummings is a decent and honest man who this country needs. Joseph Nyumah Boakai is also a decent and honest man who this country needs. Both men (and only they) must sit and decide Liberia's future in the CPP. But their continuous association with a rejected criminal species and an international outcast, in the name of politics, raises fundamental questions about what kind of Liberia Cummings and Boakai intends to run, and what kind of people they intend to bring in government.

Cummings and Boakai must explain to Liberians and the world why they must be in political marriage with an individual who has been rejected by the international community, and is still wanted by the United States and the United Kingdom for running a criminal financial empire and engineering regional violenceand death.

Both Cummings and Boakai must not annoy the international community by dinning with a wanted man and a gun-runner. Cummings and Boakai cannot claim to be clean while they associate with blood-stained agent of mass graves. Enough is enough.

We will soon make a case to the international community.