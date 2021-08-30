Uganda/Ethiopia: Ethiopia Underline Cranes Homework for Micho

30 August 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Andrew Mwanguhya

Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic will spend the next few days working to address the shortcomings exposed by Ethiopia before they come up against Kenya on Thursday.

A goal for Ethiopia in either half from Nasir Abubeker and Abel Yelew was good value for the dominant hosts.

The Cranes, who had goalkeeper Ismail Watenga to thank for the scoreline remaining respectable, pulled one back through Yunus Ssentamu on 57 minute after Ethiopia had taken a 2-0 lead.

Away from the result, fitness levels of Cranes players, who spent 10 days training in Kampala, were a bit lacking - a situation Micho admitted.

"This match has helped check the operation of our players after a few days training together back home," said Micho.

"A match of this magnitude is better than training sessions and we thank Ethiopia for giving us this opportunity and for the hospitality.

"The match has helped us see who will help us against Kenya."

Micho, whose side sciored Uganda's first goal since the 1-0 win over South Sudan in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers in November last year, said the match had two outcomes.

"It was either we win or learn the lessons. We have learnt the lessons, we have seen the shortcomings. We've seen who is comfortable and with some more professionals joining, we'll have a strong team to go and try to get points in Kenya."

Uganda will host Mali at St Mary's Stadium Kitende four days after Thursday's encounter in Nairobi.

Fifa 2022 WC qualifiers

SUNDAY BUILD-UP GAME

Ethiopia 2-1 Uganda

Group E

Match Day 1, Thursday

Kenya vs. Uganda

Match Day 2, September 6

Uganda vs. Mali

Match Day 3, October

Rwanda vs. Uganda

Match Day 4, October

Uganda vs. Rwanda

Match Day 5, November

Uganda vs. Kenya

Match Day 6, November

Mali vs. Uganda[email protected]

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X