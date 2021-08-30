Tanzania: Tz for Extensive Rebranding

Tanzania has embarked on aggressive strategies to brand the country through promotion of available economic opportunities, globally.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan said here yesterday that the government is firmly determined to aggressively market the country internationally.

"Tanzania is endowed with immense investment opportunities and tourism attractions, which unfortunately remain unknown to the world.

Few people, for instance don't know about Kizimkazi dolphins and friendly sharks in Mafia," she said.

Speaking at the climax of the weeklong CRDB Bank sponsored Kizimkazi festival at Kizimkazi Dimbani village, the president said an international documentary firm is already in the country filming all tourism attractions for global display.

"We are here today (yesterday) and tomorrow (today) we will be in Stone Town before going to Pemba and later Tanzania mainland... right now I'm moving with them; I have transformed myself into a tour guide," she said.

President Samia described as a great success the festivities, which started in 2015 as a farewell and congratulatory ceremony for her completion of her tenure as Makunduchi Member of Parliament and appointment as CCM presidential running mate under the late John Magufuli.

She said the key goals behind the festivities are unity and solidarity among Kizimkazi residents; preservation and advancing culture and traditions; promotion of tourism opportunities and marshalling resources and social and economic development.

President Samia said Kizimkazi is endowed with huge investment opportunities that yearn for exploration, especially in the Blue Economy sector.

The President pledged to construct a huge and modern health centre at Kizimkazi to serve thousands of islanders who currently travel over 18 kilometres to access the health services at Makunduchi.

She appreciated CRDB Bank for the financial support to the festivities and thanked National Microfinance Bank (NMB) and National Bank of Commerce (NBC) for their respective support in social services at the area.

She further pledged to support the education initiatives in the region, imploring parents to value education and educate their children.

"I have particularly been impressed by your (Kizimkazi residents) plea to support the education fund; this has fascinated me because it seems you have realized the importance of education."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Samia said she will channel her contribution through the foundation, which Special Seats Member of Parliament for Unguja South Wanu Hafidh Ameir has established.

She reminded Tanzanians to take all precautions against the Covid-19, which she described as real and fatal. "Let's take enough precautions, this disease exists and is claiming lives," warned the president.

Speaking at the event CRDB Bank Managing Director Abdulmajid Nsekela said the bank had invested 300m/- in the construction of two doctors' houses and administrative building for Shehias at Kizimkazi.

The bank also spent over 500m/- in organising the festivities, he said. NBC Managing Director Teobald Sabi said the bank has renovated a nursery school building at kizimkazi Mkunguni as well as procuring an electric and gas stove for the pupils' food cooking.

He said the bank will be more than willing to participate in the envisaged construction of the health centre and already the financial institution has invested 160m/- in the purchase of a mobile clinic for Zanzibar.

Zanzibar First Lady Mariam Mwinyi launched the festivities last Monday, challenging the islanders to "Increase efforts in educating, providing decent upbringing and protecting our children against sexual abuses."