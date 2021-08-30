Nigeria: NMAs 21-Day Ultimatum Violates MoU, Says Govt

Abuja — The federal government has described the 21-day ultimatum issued by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) as a negation of the Memoradum of Understanding (MoU) it signed at the recent conciliatory meeting held in Abuja.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who was reacting to the 21-day deadline given by NMA for the Implementation of the Memoradum of Agreement reached with all its affiliates, said that part of the MoU gave a minimum of two months timeline to execute.

NMA had at the end of her National Executive Council meeting in Benin City , Edo State resolved to give the federal government 21 days notice to fully resolve all the issues contained in the various agreements signed with the doctors.

In a statement signed by the NMA president, Prof. Innocent Ujah, and Secretary General, Dr Philips Uche Ekpe, the association said: "After due consideration, NEC puts the federal government on a 21-day notice to fully resolve all the issues contained in the various agreements signed with Affiliate members of the Nigerian Medical Association (including MDCAN, MEDSABAMS and NARD)."

But the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Charles Akpan in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, said in a statement issued on Sunday that the government was religiously implementing its own side of the agreement, with effective monitoring by the office of the Minister of Labour and Employment while the NMA seemed to be going against the spirit of the MoU.

"First is that the NMA communique in Benin, which issued a 21-day ultimatum is at variance with the timeline in Article II, Vii, Vii and X of the MOA. Importantly, Article II on payment of the outstanding hazard allowance from the 2020 Medical Residency Training Fund states that the Fund will be paid after verification and reconciliation of figures from the BOF.

"Till now, both NARD and Postgraduate Medical College are yet to submit the validated application for the eligible doctors missed out in 2020 to enable this payment.

"Article Vii on withdrawal of the circular from the Office of the Head of Service removing House and NYSC Doctors from the scheme of service says 'The NMA should submit her position immediately to the FMOH PS (FMOH) for onward transmission to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with a view to processing and issuance of clarification circular within two months'. The NMA is yet to comply with this," he said.

He further explained that the technical committee set up in Article Vii to tackle the backlog of arrears on GISMIS was given 4 weeks effective Monday, August 31, 2021 to round off its assignments. Is this not on collision with the 21-day ultimatum?

"Also, Article X of the MOU also states that the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) should facilitate the withdrawal of suits by MEDSABAM against National Salaries Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) and the Accountant General of the Federation to ensure the amicable resolution of the issues. The NMA is yet to do this, yet, issuing a fresh ultimatum."

The Minister said it was clear that the 21-day ultimatum would neither assist the NMA discharge the role assigned to it in the MOU nor facilitate the faithful implementation of the timeline, which the federal government has given every attention.

"The truth is that NMA should play its role as the guardian of its affiliate associations instead of descending into the arena for needless fear of impeachment. It has by the communique issued in Benin, abdicated the main role assigned to it in the August 21 MOU," he said.