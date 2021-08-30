Nigeria: APC States to Allocate 15% Annual Budget to Health Sector

30 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The states controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) have agreed to commence the allocation of 15 percent of their annual budget to the health sector.

This was contained in a communiqué on Sunday in Abuja, after a meeting of commissioners of Health and Executive Secretaries of Primary Health Care Development Agency of APC controlled states on improving Primary Health Care Delivery in APC states held in Kwara State.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the Director-General of the Progressives Governors' Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman and the Commissioner of Health, Kwara State Dr. Raji Razaq.

The APC states also agreed to henceforth undertake the establishment of a sustainable health care financing system such as health insurance and health emergency trust fund in their states.

Part of the communiqué reads: "APC states to strengthen coordination of initiatives to fast track implementation of PGF Policy initiatives on Maternal and Child Health Services Delivery.

"Initiatives to revitalise Primary Health Care Services, beyond erecting structures but also guaranteeing sustainable funding of facility operations to be prioritised.

"Public health care services should be data-driven with the appropriate ICT; undertake to strengthen regular processes of information sharing on issues of primary health care delivery among APC controlled States to facilitate synergy of initiatives and proactive responses; and COVID 19 response efforts, including immunisation should be sustained in APC states."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X