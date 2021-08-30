Nigeria: APC States to Allocate 15% Annual Budget to Health Sector

The states controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) have agreed to commence the allocation of 15 percent of their annual budget to the health sector.

This was contained in a communiqué on Sunday in Abuja, after a meeting of commissioners of Health and Executive Secretaries of Primary Health Care Development Agency of APC controlled states on improving Primary Health Care Delivery in APC states held in Kwara State.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the Director-General of the Progressives Governors' Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman and the Commissioner of Health, Kwara State Dr. Raji Razaq.

The APC states also agreed to henceforth undertake the establishment of a sustainable health care financing system such as health insurance and health emergency trust fund in their states.

Part of the communiqué reads: "APC states to strengthen coordination of initiatives to fast track implementation of PGF Policy initiatives on Maternal and Child Health Services Delivery.

"Initiatives to revitalise Primary Health Care Services, beyond erecting structures but also guaranteeing sustainable funding of facility operations to be prioritised.

"Public health care services should be data-driven with the appropriate ICT; undertake to strengthen regular processes of information sharing on issues of primary health care delivery among APC controlled States to facilitate synergy of initiatives and proactive responses; and COVID 19 response efforts, including immunisation should be sustained in APC states."