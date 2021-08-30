Western Sahara: Government Holds Meeting to Discuss New Social Admission

Shahid Al-Hafed — Prime Minister, Bushraya Hamoudi Bayoun, chaired Sunday a government meeting devoted to discussing preparations for the social admission for the new year 2021-2022.

The meeting, which was attended by members of the National Secretariat, the National Council and representatives of the sectors concerned with the social admission, reviewed the outlines of the social admission 2021/2022 for the sectors of education and vocational training, culture, religious affairs, social welfare and women's promotion, health, economic development, youth and sports, foreign affairs, information, where each ministry presented its accompanying program for the social admission.

Prime Minister, Bushraya Hamoudi Bayoun, stressed the need to keep pace with the social admission at the level of all sectors, pointing out that the completion of teaching middle education students in refugee camps came in accordance with the decisions of the 15th Congress of the Polisario Front and was discussed at the level of the National Secretariat. (SPS)

062