Western Sahara: Government Holds Meeting to Discuss New Social Admission

29 August 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Shahid Al-Hafed — Prime Minister, Bushraya Hamoudi Bayoun, chaired Sunday a government meeting devoted to discussing preparations for the social admission for the new year 2021-2022.

The meeting, which was attended by members of the National Secretariat, the National Council and representatives of the sectors concerned with the social admission, reviewed the outlines of the social admission 2021/2022 for the sectors of education and vocational training, culture, religious affairs, social welfare and women's promotion, health, economic development, youth and sports, foreign affairs, information, where each ministry presented its accompanying program for the social admission.

Prime Minister, Bushraya Hamoudi Bayoun, stressed the need to keep pace with the social admission at the level of all sectors, pointing out that the completion of teaching middle education students in refugee camps came in accordance with the decisions of the 15th Congress of the Polisario Front and was discussed at the level of the National Secretariat. (SPS)

062

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Western Sahara

More From: SPS

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X