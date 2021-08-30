Nigeria: My Son's Life Not Better Than Any Nigerian's - Senator Na'allah

Senator Bala Ibn Na'Allah, whose eldest son, Abdulkareem, was murdered at his Malali home in Kaduna State, has said his son's life is not better than that of any other Nigerian.

In a statement he issued on Monday, Na'Allah expressed hope that his death will play a major role in finding solutions to Nigeria's problems.

Senator Na'Allah who was outside Nigeria when the incident occurred, said his son's attackers were not armed with guns.

"They simply gained access to his house through the roof and strangulated him. As a family, we will continue to love him even in death because he was such a wonderful person in his life."

"His life is not better than any other Nigerian. As a family we leave everything in the hands of Almighty Allah to whom we have since surrendered in pursuit of the strength to bear the loss of Abdulkareem in our family and by the numerous calls, messages and visits we have received so far, we have every course to thank Almighty Allah for his love and mercy to the family," he stated.

Na'Allah, who represents Kebbi South and is the also Chairman, Senate Committee on Air Force, added that: "We assure the public that though we feel greatly diminished in the manner he was killed, we shall remain steadfast in our unshakable belief in the will of Allah. We shall persevere and overcome this tragic loss of one of the finest Ambassadors of our family who has done us proud in his life. We express the hope that his death will play a major role in finding solutions to the problem facing our great Nation."

He thanked the Nigerian Police and the Government of Kaduna for their intervention and prayed Allah grants Abdulkareem eternal rest.

Daily Trust reports that the 36-year-old pilot and eldest son of Na'Allah was found dead at his residence on Umar Gwandu road, Malali; one of the posh areas of Kaduna metropolis.

The Police said the attackers made away with his Lexus SUV after they forcefully gained access to his home and "choked him to death in cold blood."