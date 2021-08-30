Nigeria: 'Medical Doctors Should Seek Alternative to Strike'

Nigerian medical doctors should look for better ways to fight for their rights other than embarking on strike, a medical doctor, Dr. Otefe Edebi, has said.

Speaking at the Total Health Trust Provider virtual forum 2021 at the weekend, Edebi said though it is within the right of Nigerian medical doctors to go on strike, they should make their patients' wellness a priority before taking such a decision.

"It is my considered opinion that Nigerian medical doctors should look for a better way to demand their right from the government other than strike", he said.

Edebi who is the medical director of GraceHill Place Hospital, Lagos said Nigeria's health care system needs a total overhaul to meet up with world standards.

He called on the federal government to accede to the demands of the striking resident doctors to save the health sector from total collapse.

In his keynote address, Prof. Akin Osibogun said the federal government should strengthen the public health sector by improving on doctors' remuneration and providing modern facilities.

Osibogun said government's failure to strengthen the health sector would make the economy to record losses as money that ought to be spent in the country would be taken abroad.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of Total Health Trust, the organiser of the forum, Mr. Kieran Godden said only a healthier Nigeria would produce good economy for its citizen.