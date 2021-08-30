Tanzania: Yanga Day Sees New Dawn in Dar

THE Zanzibar's Second Vice- President, Hemed Suleiman Abdallah, has applauded Young Africans fans for the support and love of their club by jam-packing the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium when the club marked the climax of 'Wiki ya Mwananchi' festival.

He also stressed that the new 2021/2022 season should be a season of series of victories by winning all major trophies.

It was indeed a big day for Young Africans fans who filled the 60,000-capacity Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salaam to celebrate the climax of their special week popularly known as Citizen Week or 'Wiki ya Mwa- nanchi' in Kiswahili.

The event was an opportu- nity for members and fans of the country's oldest club to experience a memorable occasion that lingers in their hearts forever.

The big day was filled with ample entertainment, coloured with various performances; among them was the Congolese singer Koffi Olomide who paint- ed the stage with a classy perfor- mance before the club introduced their 2021/22 squad.

Other famous artists who per- formed yesterday included Faus- tina Mfinanga (Nandy), Juma Nature, Amani Temba (Temba), Zuwena Mohammed (Shilole).

However, leaving aside all entertainment activities, the event's beauty was spiced up by an international friendly match between Yanga and their Zambian guests, Zanaco, which was played yesterday night.

The encounter was the boil- ing point of the big day and a ma- jor squad testing event ahead of their CAF Champions League's first leg preliminary round against Rivers FC of Nigeria in mid-Sep- tember.

Yesterday's game was Yan- ga's first international friendly match after pitching a fruitful camp in Morocco.

During their training in Mo- rocco, they did not play any signal testing encounter to weigh their time even though they recently played one friendly tie against DTB FC at their Avic Town camp in Kigamboni, where they won 3-1.

Before the senior team was introduced and played the friend- ly game, the fans witnessed two encounters: the Under-20s squad and Yanga Princess.

The Under-20s squad played were first to pitch as they faced Cambiaso Sports Academy. In that encounter, Cambiaso Sports Academy punished their hosts Yanga 3-1.

After the under-20 game was completed, it was followed by the women's game, where the Yanga Princess team completed the stiff battle with a 1-1 draw against Ilala Queens.

Yanga have five players in the national team, Taifa Stars and others like Khalid Aucho, Djigui Diarra, and Mukoko Tonombe have been called to serve their national teams.