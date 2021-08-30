Tanzania: PM Assures Right to Worship

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has assured of continued protection of the right to worshipping for every Tanzanian as per the coun- try's Constitution.

The Premier further said the government will continue respecting freedom to worship as well as cooperat- ing with all religious institu- tions for the wellbeing of the nation and its people.

Mr Majaliwa made the assurance yesterday when representing President Samia Suluhu Hassan during installation of Archbishop for Pentecostal Churches in Tanzania, Ilieza Isaka Mazinge The installation of Archbishop was held during mass at the Pentecostal church in Nzega District, Tabora Re- gion.

"When you face any chal- lenge that needs solution from the government please consult government leaders at your areas.

Our directive is that government leaders should support efforts by religions in making the nation calm and peaceful," Mr Majaliwa stated.

Speaking to worship- pers at the church, the Pre- mier said it was important to continue working hard in order to increase income, bring individual and nation- al development at large.

Hesaid currently the country has entered in middle income status which was a result of Tanzanians to work hard, calling on citizens to continue with ef- forts of strengthening peace and support the government under President Samia.

"Let me ask Tanzanians not to relax for achieve- ments attained so far, but should keep on working hard in all sectors, and our objective is to see every Tanzanian earn decent in- come, pay tax and contrib- ute to national economy," he stressed.

Meanwhile, Mr Maaliwa used the platform to ask people in regions that expect to get short and long rain seasons to ensure they use that opportunity for cul- tivating for high harvests.

"High harvests would guarantee food security and give us surplus crop for the country's demand and sell others abroad. Doing so we would have imple- mented directives in the Holy Books and the govern- ment," he said.

Mr Majaliwa said the government recognises and supports social develop- ment commitees formed by religious leaders, urging the believers to use such com- mitees to pray for the nation and national leaders as well as supervising parenting of children at families by providing spiritual education.

Earlier, Archbishop Mazinge noted that the church recognises efforts by the government in fighting the Covid-19. In supporting govern- ment's efforts the church has donated oxygen cylin- ders worth 2m/- to Nzega District hospital for Co- vid-19 patients.