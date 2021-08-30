Tanzania: Samia Spices Up Tourism

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has officially started recording a famous programme dubbed Royal Tour aimed at marketing the country internationally.

The programme is part of the government's robust strategies to brand the country through promotion of available economic opportunities. tourism and investment attrac- tions on August 28 this year in various areas in Zanzibar.

Speaking at the climax of the weeklong CRDB Bank sponsored Kizimkazi festival at Kizimkazi Dimbani village on Saturday President Samia said that the government has embarked on aggressive strategies to brand the country through promo- tion of available economic opportunities, globally.

She said that the government is firmly determined to aggres- sively market the country internationally.

"Tanzania is endowed with immense investment oppor- tunities and tourism attractions, which unfortunately remain unknown to the world.

Few people, for instance don't know about Kizimkazi dol- phins and friendly sharks in Mafia," she said.

Speaking at the climax of the weeklong Kizimkazi festival at Kizimkazi Dimbani village, the president said an international documentary firm is already in the country filming all tourism attrac- tions for global display.

"We are here today (yester- day) and tomorrow (today) we will be in Stone Town before go- ing to Pemba and later Tanzania mainland... right now I'm mov- ing with them; I have turned my- self into a tour guide," she said.

President Samia described as a great success the festivi- ties, which started in 2015 as a farewell and congratulatory ceremony for her completion of her tenure as Makunduchi Member of Parliament and appointment as CCM presidential running mate under the late John Magufuli.

She said the key goals be- hind the festivities are unity and solidarity among Kizimkazi resi- dents; preservation and advancing culture and traditions; promotion of tourism opportunities and marshalling resources and social and economic development.

President Samia said Kizimkazi is endowed with huge invest- ment opportunities that yearn for exploration, especially in the Blue Economy sector.

The president pledged to con- struct a huge and modern health centre at Kizimkazi to serve thousands of islanders who currently travel over 18 kilometres to access the health services at Makun- duchi.