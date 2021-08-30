Tanzania: Livestock Sector for Major Boost

THE National Ranching Company (NARCO) is finalising processes to introduce a new major ranch in Kagera Region to boost the country's livestock sector.

Dubbed Mwisa II, the 66,200-hectare ranch, is ex- pected to attract a number of local and foreign investors, according to NARCO's Manag- ing Director, Peter Msoffe. Mr Msoffe said the ranch will comprise at least 36 ranching blocks with potential livestock keeping.

He further said Narco is currently cooperating with parent ministry to demarcate, relocate and compensate some residents who have invaded some areas of the envisaged ranch.

"We have set aside a total of 11,700 hectares in order to compensate the villagers in four villages of Lotoro, Kyo- buhele, Misambya and By- ingerenge who have settled in the ranching areas," he ex- pressed.

He informed that, if all goes well the new ranch will be launched in October this year.

The managing director noted that the establishment of the Mwisa II was an important step towards making professional and huge investments in local areas.

According to Mr Msoffe, NARCO has so far developed a crucial roadmap for the im- plementation of the strategic project that would overhaul and improve the livestock keeping and ensure that Tanza- nia's livestock sector plays an important role in fast-tracking industrialisation drive in the country.

"The livestock sector is crucial in fast-tracking the country's industrial economy, and therefore, we are well prepared to ensure farmers are keeping their livestock in suit- able areas and observe profes- sional practices," he said.

Moreover, he added, plans are also afoot to start training livestock keepers on best animal breeds, as well as impart- ing them with key knowledge on how to keep their livestock more professionally. "

Theplan is also to train our staff so that they can cope with modern livestock keeping technologies, and we are plan- ning also to recruit more staff to facilitate the company's delivering ability," he observed.

He said the company has already demarcated and fenced all of its ranching blocks, apart from Mwisa II.

According to the NARCO boss, the exercise was target- ing to curb illegal invasion to ranching areas.

At least two potential in- vestors from Egypt and Namibia have already lodged ap- plications to invest into meat processing industries within the country.

A total of 120 giant and 200 small scale investors are currently with diverse con- tracts with the state-owned company in different regions.