Tanzania: Simba Queens Can Lift Cecafa Trophy, Coach

SIMBA Queens' head coach, Hababuu Ally, has stated that he will continue to build up a strong squad as they intend to secure the CECAFA Regional Qualifiers.

The coach said this over the weekend, after a 4-1 victory over Burundi PVP FC, where he noted that despite the triumph they at- tained, he was still not satisfied with the quality shown by his squad.

"We did not display our best performance, but we won; we will work on improving our squad to do better in the forthcoming game over Lady Doves this Tuesday."

Simba Queens will step into the stadium knowing Lady Doves from Uganda are among the top teams following their big victory in the weekend where they thrashed Dji- bouti's FAD FC 5-0.

From those results, Lady Doves command Group A after accumulating three points similar to the Tanzanian envoys Simba Queens who are placed second by goal difference.

The two-week tournament staged at Nairobi's Nyayo National Stadium began on Saturday and will reach its climax on September 9th this year.

The winners from the CECAFA qualifiers will join the other seven zonal winners to play in the 2021 Total Energies Women's Champions League to be held in Egypt.

In Saturday's encounter, Simba Queens began the game with pace where they got the first goal in the second minute through Danai Bhobho after firing a powerful strike that had beat the PVP goalkeeper.

Mawete Musolo doubled for Simba Queens at the 32nd minute of the game before Nicole Igilima scored a PVP consolation goal, which completed the first half with Simba Queens leading by 2-1.

Mawete gave us a third goal through the penalty kick in the 81st minute before Aisha Juma netted the fourth goal to complete the Simba Queens goal festival.

The other Tanzanian envoys, New Generations of Zanzibar, are placed in Group B with the Kenyan envoys Vihiga Queens, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia and Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan.