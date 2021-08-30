Tanzania: Azam Target to End Simba-Yanga Dominion

AZAM have maintained that in the next two to three years, they want to attract big fan base mainly the young supporters in order for them to grow liking the club and surpass other old clubs in the country.

This was said recently in Dar es Salaam by the club's newly appointed Director of Football Jonas Tiboroha who insisted that different fans engagement activities have already started to achieve the target.

"We want to use technolo- gy to attract fans as well as cash and so far, we have numerous campaigns going on geared to- wards winning more fans.

"The end product of all these is to have our own sup- porters who will be attracted by our football operations and I am sure that within two to three years, we will be able to over- take some clubs in terms of bringing on board many fans," he said.

Again, Tiboroha noted that facilities available at Chamazi Complex are underutilised saying they need to come up with initiatives to let people know about the available facili- ties so that they can come and use them by paying a certain amount.

"Azam FC consumes a big budget to run it properly as such, some of these facili- ties can be used to add up on the required budget something which can be done if we make good plans.

"Aside from the available pitches, we have one of the best swimming pools similar to the one at the University of Dar es Salaam but it is rarely used that is why I said the facilities are underutilised "We want to reach at a point whereby every day, we should have at least one or two activities happening at one of the facilities we have as one of income generation activities," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

About improving efficien- cy in recruiting new players, he disclosed that they have es- tablished a scouting team com- prising of experts, coach and intermediaries.

"We have set standards of what sort of players we should sign in our club that is why most of the players we have re- cently signed were captains of their previous clubs. We want to go for the best and avail- able," he insisted.

Azam are still in Zambia for a preseason camp where they are drilling themselves ahead of the busy schedule next season when they expect to represent the country in CAF Confederation Cup.

They will face Somalia's based outfits Horseed SC at Azam Complex between Sep- tember 10th to 12th while the reverse leg will be staged in Somalia between September 17th to 19th.

The overall winner in both legs will face Egypt's gi- ants Pyramids with the first leg scheduled either on Octo- ber 15th to 17th while second clashes set between October 22nd to 24th.