Tanzania: CCM Upbeat With Dodoma Water Supply

DODOMA CCM District Political Committee has expressed its satisfaction with the imple- mentation of the party's 2020-25 election manifesto by the Dodoma Urban Water and Sanitation Authority (DUWASA) in supplying water to residents of the Capital City.

Committee Chairman Retired Major Johnick Risasi expressed the committee's sat- isfaction when he visited Mzakwe water pumping station in Dodoma.

After touring the station, the committee chairman inspected the works carried out by the water authority, saying it has been satisfied with the implementa- tion of water projects.

The committee chairman ar- gued that improved water supply was crucial since the relocation of government's base to the City led to population increase.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate DUWASA for the good imple- mentation of the party's 2020- 2025 election manifesto," he expressed.

He said that water and sani- tation services were essential in stimulating people's development and improving human settlements, adding that without reliable water services people may spend much time looking for it, rather than concentrating on development activities.

"We congratulate DUWASA for their efforts in providing these services, without which we cannot achieve development," he insisted.

Commenting on the state of water supply in Dodoma, on behalf of the DUWASA Execu tive Director, the head of Public Relations Department, Sebastian Warioba, said water supply was satisfactory.

"DUWASA has successully connected water services to 56,266 customers whereby through them the authority has been able to serve 62.7 per cent of the population," said Warioba.

Warioba said that DUWASA has succeeded in addressing severe water shortage that faced Dodoma residents before the establishment of DUWASA in 1998.

On her part, Rukia Bakari, on behalf of the Director of Dodoma City Council, congratulated DUWASA for its excellent work in bringing water services to the people.

The City Council promised its continued support to DUWASA so that it to fulfills its responsibili- ties in more efficient manner.