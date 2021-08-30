Tanzania: Eaton Poised to Claim Lugalo Ladies Open

LUGALO Club host Angel Eaton is poised to win her third consecutive title after leading by six shots in the first round of the Lugalo Ladies Golf open showdown on Saturday.

The inaugural national lev- el event, Lugalo Ladies Open started yesterday at the par 72, Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf course in Dar es Salaam was set to wind up late yesterday.

Just from winning the Mo- rogoro Open two weeks ago, Eaton's impressive forms con- tinue at the Lugalo event.

She was on her-good form when she carded level par 72 gross to lead her closest chal- lengers by six shots and put herself into pole position.

Eaton said: "Tournament went well, I thank God I played well and I hope I can even im- prove more on the last day.

Lugalo lady Captain Hawa Wanyeche and Medina Iddi from Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) were tied at second place with six shot behind the leaders with 78 strokes each.

In the top five leading list are Neema Olomi also from AGC who grossed 82 and Ayne Magombe who grossed 85 strokes.

Iddi, who is also a Tanza- nia Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) honourary secretary, said: "Always it is always a tough first round, since I was practicing just a day before the event, but will try to lower in the final round and see what will hap- pen." Wanyeche stressed that: "I had a wonderful game; given out the busy work of organising the event, I now have a tough mount to climb ahead going to the final round, but will fight until the end," she said.

Eaton looks to add to Lu- galo Ladies Open after she was crowned the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) title in July this year.