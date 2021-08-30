Tanzania: Daughter Jailed for Insulting Her Mother

THE Ilala District Court on Friday sentenced a daughter, Zabrina Mohamed Sidik, to one year imprisonment for insulting her mother, Rafika Mohamed Sidiki, describing her as a prostitute, bastard and thief, abusive words which were likely to cause breach of peace.

Resident Magistrate in Charge Martha Mpaze im- posed such sentence after be- ing satisfied by the evidence tendered by four prosecution witnesses.

She pointed out that the prosecution sufficiently proved beyond reasonable doubt against the daughter as required in criminal cases.

Delivering the judgment, the magistrate said that based on the mitigation and aggravating factors presented by the defence and the prosecution, respectively, she found the ac- cused to be a habitual offender as she had been convicted of such offences previously.

"Had she changed her behavour after the previous con- victions she would not have repeated the offence. Under such circumstances, this Court sentences you (accused) to one year in prison to serve a lesson even to others who insult their parents," Magistrate Mpaze declared. Before being sentenced, the prosecution, led by State Attorney Nancy Mushumbusi requested the accused to be se- verely punished to serve lesson to others as she has criminal records.

The trial attorney told the court that the accused had been convicted twice before the Kariakoo Primary Court for similar offences and was warned.

"The accused currently has another case, which is pending before Ukonga Primary Court. I ask the Court to severely pun- ish her as she went against Tan- zanian customs and traditions by insulting her mother who gave a bitter testimony amid sobs," she submitted.

For her part, the accused person asked for a reduced sentence, claiming she was a mother with dependent chil- dren, unmarried and that she was going through many psy- chological challenges.

She asked for another chance and promised to correct herself. During the trial, the prosecution had told the court that on November 29, 2019 at Kariakoo Uhuru Nyamwezi Area within Ilala District in Dar es salaam City, the accused insulted her mother, Rafika Hawa Mohamed Sidiki, using abusive language.