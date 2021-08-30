Nigeria: 2023 - God Won't Forsake Nigeria - Oshiomhole

30 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

A former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says God will not forsake Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He also said he had no regrets over the actions that led to his removal from office as National Chairman of the APC, adding that he had no fears about the sustenance of democracy in the country despite the numerous challenges.

The former leader of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) spoke on Saturday during an interview with journalists at the investiture and fundraising ceremony of the new President of the Rotary Club of Abuja, Maitama, Victoria Unoarumi.

He also said he has chosen to "sleep on his rights" permanently over his removal as national chairman of the APC while pledging his continued loyalty to the party.

When he was asked what his fears are about 2023, Oshiomhole said "I have hopes not fears for 2023. People like to talk about their fears but for me, my life is about hopes. I think that by 2023 God will not forsake a nation of 200 million people.

