Nigeria: Maritime Optimisation Solution Introduced Into Nigerian Market

A United States' technology firm, ION Geophysical Corporation, has introduced its Marlin Maritime Optimisation software into the Nigerian market.

The software is a technology that provides data allowing operators in key industries to make critical decisions aimed at optimizing their operations.

During a virtual forum, US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission, Kathleen FitzGibbon, highlighted the advantages of the technology saying, Nigeria's critical and strategic offshore energy, ports, defence and maritime industries are pivotal to leverage the country's vast resources to foster greater economic diversification and prosperity.

She emphasised that success in the above-mentioned sectors is key to the success of Nigeria. She assured of the US government's commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and innovation.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of ION, Mr. Chris Usher, explained that the US firm has been providing exploration, production and seismic data services to the Nigerian government and oil and gas companies for over 15 years and has extensive experience across the continent.

He said the Marlin software package has the potential to revolutionize offshore operations and deliver significant value in operational efficiency, safety and environmental compliance.