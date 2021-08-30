Nigeria: Maritime Optimisation Solution Introduced Into Nigerian Market

30 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christiana T. Alabi

A United States' technology firm, ION Geophysical Corporation, has introduced its Marlin Maritime Optimisation software into the Nigerian market.

The software is a technology that provides data allowing operators in key industries to make critical decisions aimed at optimizing their operations.

During a virtual forum, US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission, Kathleen FitzGibbon, highlighted the advantages of the technology saying, Nigeria's critical and strategic offshore energy, ports, defence and maritime industries are pivotal to leverage the country's vast resources to foster greater economic diversification and prosperity.

She emphasised that success in the above-mentioned sectors is key to the success of Nigeria. She assured of the US government's commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and innovation.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of ION, Mr. Chris Usher, explained that the US firm has been providing exploration, production and seismic data services to the Nigerian government and oil and gas companies for over 15 years and has extensive experience across the continent.

He said the Marlin software package has the potential to revolutionize offshore operations and deliver significant value in operational efficiency, safety and environmental compliance.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X