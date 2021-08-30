Kenya: Brilliant Chelangat Ends Kenya's Medal Drought at Tokyo Paralympics

Tokyo — Nancy Chelangat handed Kenya it’s first medal at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, winning bronze in the women’s 1500m-T11 category on Monday at the Olympic Stadium.

Chelangat, who surged with 800m to go clocked a Season Best time of 4:45.58 to take bronze behind South African Coetzee Louzane who settled for silver in 4:40.96 while Mexican Rodriguez Saavedra who broke the world record to set the new time of 4:37.40, won gold.

Chelangat, 26, said that although she would have wanted to better her Rio 2016 performance to go one better and win gold, she is contented with the bronze, considering the tough conditions that the event was being held under, with the high humidity affecting most athletes.

“I was feeling tired in the last lap but my brother who is also my guide encouraged me to just try push and kick in the remaining 200m so that I at least can be in the medal bracket. I managed to give my all and overtook the Polish and win bronze, I am grateful for the medal,” Chelangat, who’s role model is two-time 5000m World Champion, Hellen Obiri said.

She added, “I spoke with my parent yesterday and they had faith in me that I would bring home a medal, and I dedicate this for them. I will go back to improve on speed and endurance, I only urge the government to be supporting us and make us go to training camp early, this will help improve our performance,” Chelangat, who trains in Kericho County said.

Her guide who is also her elder brother, Geoffrey Kiplangat revealed that he had to persevere stomach upsets to push her sister through to the medal bracket.

“We started well but in the middle of the race, my sister was not moving so as we approached the finished line and we had even lost hope, I talked to her and urged her to keep going to at least win a medal and I am happy she delivered,” Kiplangat said.

He continued, “In the morning I was not feeling well, I think it is because of the food I ate, I did not want to tell my sister because she could have been demoralized, so I had to put more effort and ensure we finish the race.”