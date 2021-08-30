Kenya: Kodiaga Prison Secures Sh40 Million Grant to Set Up Sewage Treatment Plant

Kisumu — The government has announced a Sh40 million grant for the development for a sewage treatment plant for Kisumu's Kodiaga Maximum Prison and its environs.

Chief Administrative Secretary for Interior Winnie Guchu, who spoke to the press during a guided tour of the prison facility, said the resources were sourced by Water Sector Trust Fund.

The prison that is currently operating a conventional treatment plant has been embroiled in an environmental war with the community who accused them of emptying raw sewer into a local stream.

Guchu said the government has stepped in to address any environmental challenges posed by the outdated facilities at the prison.

"Water Sector Trust Fund is able to source for funds from different development partners, so the water treatment plant is a decentralized facility," she said.

She announced the construction will begin October.

"The final designs are near completion and the engineers are here to make final arrangements to have a procurement call placed in the local dallies," she said.

Guchu said a population of 10,000 people will benefit from the new facility.

This includes Kodiaga Maximum Prison, Kodiaga Women Poison, hospital staff, prison staff and the neighboring community.

"We have a population of about 7,000 including inmates and the staff working here and another 3,000 people in the community that is neighboring the correctional facility," she said.

Guchu said the facility will allow exhauster trucks to dispose of their contents from the field for treatment.

She noted that the new facility will require a small piece of land as opposed to the current system which has seven huge ponds taking up a huge parcel of land.

The Commissioner General of Prison Service Wycliffe Ogallo who accompanied the CAS said the prisons will remain with a good chunk of land for other purposes.

Ogallo said the current facility was developed to cater for 2,000 people but the pollution had increased significantly over time thus stretching the facility.

"We want to increase the capacity of our sewage system and more so to make it modern," he said.

Once the plant is established, it will be handed over to Kisumu Water and Sewerage Company (KIWASCO) for maintenance and operations.