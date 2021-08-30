Kenya: Freight Association to Open Kisumu Office

Kisumu — The Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (KIFWA) is inching closer to establishing its presence in Kisumu following the establishment of Kisumu Port and Kisumu International Airport.

George Ochola, the Association Board member says the launch of a branch in Kisumu comes at a time when the city is growing and presents a need to tap into new opportunities for the locals which must be harnessed to improve their lives.

While addressing journalists, Ochola was positive that the Freight office will enable farmers to cheaply import fresh produce outside Kenya.

Besides, he cited the region's capability to produce agricultural products which he noted can be exported to the outside world.

"Kisumu now offers better space for their new office to grow their wings and create employment opportunities for the people," he said.

On his part, Fredrick Aloo, the Association National Secretary said the body is in talks with the National and County Government to set up a cargo facility at the Airport and at the Port.

Aloo said the Western region that falls within the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) also has the potential to serve the cargo facilities with products.

He called upon the people within the Bloc to take advantage of the Port and the Airport to engage in agribusiness.