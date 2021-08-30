Kenyan Youngster Set for Trials With Top Danish Side

Nairobi — Kenyan playmaker Mohamed Bajaber, enlisted with Star Field Elite has landed a lucrative opportunity for trials with three-time Danish Superliga Champions FC Midtjylland.

The 18-year old, a trialist with the Kenya U20 and U23 sides, has been in inspiring form creating and scoring fabulous individual and team goals for the Star Field Elite team.

"Mohamed is a young, gifted player who is very committed and has all the hallmarks of being a successful professional. We wish him the best in his trials," said academy Director Robert Muthomi.

FC Midtjylland who played in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League last season and were knocked out of this season's Champions League by PSV Eindhoven boast a well-structured youth development system that has brought to the fore young players such as Victor Lind and Gustav Isaksen. It has the same ownership as English Premier League side Brentford FC.

It has been a busy period for Star Field - which also runs developmental structures in Cricket, Tennis and Hockey - following the move of defensive midfielder Timon Tenambergen to FC Gievenbeck in Germany while prolific goal scorer Unaiz Shajani has accepted a scholarship opportunity at Midway University in Kentucky.

However, Bajaber's trial with FC Midtjylland is the most exciting of the latest developments because of the calibre of the club he is joining and the level at which Midtjylland is playing.