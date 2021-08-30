Kenya: FKF-PL Champions Tusker Release 11 Players

New Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker are culling their squad ahead of their return to the Caf Champions League.

Tusker over the weekend released 11 players, some of whom played a pivotal role in ending their four-year league drought.

Among the players who were shown the door are dependable forwards Luke Namanda and 2018 Most Valuable Player Award Winner Mike Madoya. Attackers Chris Ochieng' and Chrispinus Onyango, who scored decisive goals for the brewers as the league hit the home stretch, have also been released.

Others are Ugandan defender Rodgers Aloro, Brian Marita, Faraj Ominde, custodian Robert Mboya, Sammy Meja, and Eric Ambunya.

Tusker have since roped in former Gor Mahia center back Charles Momanyi, Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, who parted ways with St Georges of Ethiopia, and Tanzanian duo of Kalos Kirenge and Joshua Ibrahim.

"The window is still open until November and we can only confirm the players we have signed," Tusker chairman Dan Aduda told Nation Sport.

Tusker missed out on Leopards lead striker Elvis Rupia, who is on the verge of signing for one of the clubs in the United Arab Emirates.

The 12 time league champions are still believed to be hunting for other players as they reinforce their squad to defend their league title.

Tusker have been drawn against Djibouti's Artar Solar in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League. The first leg will be played between September 10-12 with the second leg planned for September 17-19.

On the other hand, Kariobangi Sharks have released James Mazembe, Peter Lwasa, Daniel Sakari, Joshua Onyango, Peter Oudu, Boniface Mwangemi, Brian Bwire, Ibrahim Kitawi, Kuol Chol, Robert Onyango and Ibrahim Ochieng'.

Sharks have already signed Ligi Ndogo midfielder Enock Wanyama, who was part of the Under 23 team that participated in the Cecafa tournament in Ethiopia last month.

Teenagers Ryan Ashiono and Ken Kyalo have joined Sharks as well as Isaac Otieno from the club's youth team.

Other teams have also started beefing up their squad ahead of the new season which kicks off late September.

Posta Rangers have already acquired the services of former Kenyan International Victor Majid from Prison Leopards of Zambia and Sofapaka's Sammy Imbuye.

Former champions Gor Mahia have signed 31-year-old Malian goalkeeper Adama Keita, while they have already parted ways with the attacking duo of Burundian Jules Ulimwengu and South Sudan's Tito Okello.

K'Ogalo are set to participate in the Confederation Cup first round set for October 15-17 with the second leg on October 22-24.

Giants AFC Leopards have parted ways with former captain Robinso Kamura, leading goal scorer Elvis Rupia, pacy winger Harrison Mwendwa and Jaffer Owiti among others.

Midfielder Baron Oketch has already left relegated Western Stima for Tanzanian Premier League side Biashara United coached by former Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboyz assistant coach Patrick 'Pato' Odhiambo.