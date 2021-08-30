Kenya: 'Flash' Tundo Wins Machakos Rally, Karan Finishes Second

30 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdul Sidi

Carl "Flash" Tundo and Tim Jessop in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 returned to winning ways by clinching victory in the KCB Machakos Rally Sunday.

The crew had previously won the Equator Rally in VW Polo before finishing third in the last KCB Voi Rally. Karan Patel and Taussef Khan in a Ford Fiesta finished second after suffering two punctures. The event was the fifth round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship.

"We were unlucky this time after suffering two punctures. We had one puncture in the first section and another in the third stage which lost us valuable minutes. However, we are happy to finish in second place," Patel told Nation Sport.

Patel made history recently by winning his first ever rally on home soil in the KCB Voi Rally. Prior to that, the Kenyan had won two events only in Tanzania.

Tundo's Lancer also suffered a puncture in the last stage of the rally, though fortunately, they didn't lose that much time.

