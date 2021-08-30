Namibia: Awarding Namibia's Cream of the Fashion Crop

Awarding Namibia's cream of the fashion crop

Entertainment | 2021-08-30

by Rinelda Mouton

THE Katutura Fashion Week Awards (KFWA) took place at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) in Windhoek on Saturday.

The awards provide an exclusive platform for upcoming talent in the local fashion industry to be recognised.

Jati Indongo, KFWA's spokesperson, says 20 awards were offered this year.

She says a new category, international designer of the year, was added to this year's event, which was scooped by Annety Tantameni from Zambia.

"The winning prizes this year are trophies and KFW certificates. Unfortunately, we did not get financial assistance. However, we hope our winners will in future be able to get monetary prizes as well," Indongo says.

KFWA chairperson of administration and corporate affairs Bobby Kaanjosa, who is responsible for heading the awards segment, says platforms such as the KFWA are important in contributing to growth.

"Right now we are faced with a pandemic, and we do believe an event like this would help bring our industry hope. Those who were nominated in this year's awards have been pushing fashion from 2019 till to date. This is just to show people we see their effort, and they should keep pushing. The Namibian fashion industry is small, but influential," he says.

Founder and director Dennis Hendricks says the annual event is a platform aimed at uniting the diverse cultures, ethnicities and traditions of Namibia through fashion.

"We are here to unite cultures through fashion, and especially to embrace our local talent from all walks of life - to showcase just how much talent the country has," he says.

Hendricks says the event has grown tremendously.

"We are in our third year and we have added more team members," he says.

The winner of the best female model of the year award, Dorothea van Wyk, encouraged individuals to achieve their goals despite having disabilities.

"I don't see my disability as something that will stop me from accomplishing my dreams. I go for what I want," she says.

Creative director and fashion designer, Ingo Shanyenge, who scooped the lifetime achievement award, says the local fashion industry has grown.

"I love designing and I can proudly say I am doing my dream job ... Do what you love, and don't ever look at the salary. You will be so much happier doing what you love," Shanyenge says.

The best male model of the year winner, Silvanus Nepolo, says it is not always easy to be a model in Namibia.

"I was never interested in becoming a model but my friends motivated me to try it out. Look where I am today. I have made it and are extremely happy doing this job," Nepolo says.

The runway show will take place in November.