Namibia: Zambezi Farmers Burdened By Stock Theft

FARMERS in the Zambezi region are burdened by stock theft with livestock worth almost half a million having been stolen since the beginning of the year.

According to Zambezi regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku, livestock worth N$421 680 was stolen and only that worth N$353 000 was recovered.

Simasiku told The Namibian that out of 142 big and small livestock stolen, police had only recovered 65 animals.

"The areas most affected by stock theft are the dry areas starting from Liselo to Kongola and Singalamwe. The thieves are not really targeting the flood plains because they find it difficult to cross rivers with the stolen animals," he said.

Simasiku added that these thefts are mostly committed by Zambians as there is a ready market for stolen cattle particularly in Mwandi and Shesheke areas.

"This suspects have made it a habit of living off stolen animals. The increase in stock theft cases in the region poses a great threat to the economy of the region, because farmers depend on their livestock for an income. The region is already affected by the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak so stock theft is another blow to the livelihoods of the farmers.

Thieves also steal calves which they exchange for oxen in Zambia," he said.

According to Simasiku, the rise in stock theft in the region is placing the farmers in a desperate situation as they resort to offering rewards to fast-track the return of their livestock.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Food and Agriculture Legal Affairs Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"They are not supposed to offer rewards. The person who finds the stolen animals is supposed to claim it from the government instead of from the owners. Currently with the Covid-19 pandemic the process of tracking cattle into Zambia is difficult because of the restrictions and fear of contracting the virus," he said.

Simasiku added that the cooperation between the Namiban and Zambian police in tracing stolen livestock is 100%, though it becomes difficult because farmers don't know their animals well.

"They leave all the responsibility in the hands of their Zambian cattle herders and show no interest in them. This is what is encouraging the cattle herders to steal some of the cattle or call their compatriots to come and take the cattle. When the farmers report cases, it is sometimes too late to recover them," he said.

Likwama farmers' union chairperson Alfred Chillinda told The Namibian that since the opening of the Katima Mulilo abattoir, farmers are benefiting to some extent rather than losing everything to stock theft like before.

"Stock theft is still a challenge for local farmers, as the black market in Zambia is still operational. However, the demand for cattle on the local black market has decreased since the opening of the Katima Mulilo abattoir. It is a good thing for farmers as they can now sell their cattle and earn a living from them," he said.