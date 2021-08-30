Namibia: Ombudsman Candidates 'Lack Passion'

CANDIDATES who were interviewed for the position of ombudsman on Friday failed to impress and did not demonstrate the passion for the protection of human rights in Namibia, some analysts say.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Friday interviewed three candidates, Ruth Herunga, Tousy Namiseb and Basilius Dyakugha, for the position.

Herunga is the acting chief executive officer (CEO) for the National Fishing Corporation (Fishcor), Namiseb serves as the secretary to the

National Council (NC), while Dyakugha is the chief legal officer of the Law Reform and Development Commission.

Friday's interview process was the first to be conducted publicly for the purpose of recruiting an ombudsman.

According to the Namibian Constitution the ombudsman should either be a judge or an individual with the legal qualifications to practise law in all Namibia's courts.

Internationally, an ombudsman is usually an independent, non-partisan official, who exercises oversight over public administration.

An ombudsman has the power to investigate, report on, and make recommendations on individual cases, administrative procedures, and relevant systemic changes.

This includes cases related to the violations of fundamental rights and freedoms, and the abuse of power.

One of the three candidates interviewed on Friday will replace longserving ombudsman John Walters, who retired this year.

Walters has served in this position since 2004.

'NO PASSION'

Some critics are, however, not impressed after witnessing the presentations by the three candidates on Friday.

Although welcoming the move to conduct the interviews publicly, Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) director Graham Hopwood believes the ombudsman vacancy must be readvertised to attract a broader pool of quality candidates.

The three candidates shortlisted for the position lack the qualities required for the job, he says.

"None of those interviewed showed any real passion for the protection of human rights in Namibia, although their answers may have been technically proficient. Nor did any of them demonstrate a particular interest in or knowledge of other issues they would have to tackle, such as environmental protection," he says.

Hopwood says the practice of public interviews should be used for all key constitutional posts, including the ombudsman, positions at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and that of the auditor general.

He says public interviews should also be considered for other top civil-service posts.

Political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah shares Hopwood's sentiments.

"I am very impressed with the process and hope that a precedent has been set for other public positions, including board appointments," he says.

Chief justice Peter Shivute, who is also the chairperson of the JSC, on Friday said the commission will continue to conduct interviews publicly going forward.

"We will not go back to where we were, but we will only improve on what we have started," he said.

'NAMIBIANS DON'T THINK'

During the excruciating interviews, candidates were quizzed on various issues of national interest, such as landlessness, homelessness and racial discrimination.

Dyakugha said he believes Namibia's problem is not finding legal solutions to various socio-economic issues, but rather a lack of thinking to initiate concrete solutions.

"... we are not really thinking and coming up with suggestions on how to solve problems," he said.

Herunga said she would use the Office of the Ombudsman to extend the work she has already done as a human rights defender.

She also wants to transform the office and make it more accessible and visible to citizens.

"I will raise public awareness regarding the promotion of human rights," she said.

Namiseb said there is currently a lack of public confidence in the Office of the Ombudsman and he would work to enhance the institution's human rights mandate.