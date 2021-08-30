Namibia: Hausiku Remembered for His Youth Activism

FORMER deputy prime minister and Swapo stalwart Marco Hausiku was a brave youth activist who sacrificed his two bedroom house to host political meetings during Namibia's struggle for independence.

Hausiku's house in Katutura's 'Gemengde' area was a popular venue for political meetings, especially for the Swapo Party Youth League, and served as a departure point for many young Namibians who left the country to go into exile during the liberation struggle.

This is according to his close friend and fellow Swapo educator, Panduleni Itula.

The Independent Patriots for Change president remembers Hausiku as "a marathon runner who collapsed after winning the Augustineum Marathon in 1974 for his yellow team".

Itula says he has also shared a prison cell with the late Hausiku at Gobabis.

"Some 37 years later , we were to start the Swapo Party School together as rector and lecturer on legal and constitutional governance. Never have I felt the loss of a struggle companion as much as when this potentially curable disease has been allowed to engulf and rob our country of some of our best institutional memories," Itula says.

Hausiku, who died on Thursday last week at the age of 66, served in various portfolios in the government, including the position of deputy prime minister.

Former prime minister Nahas Angula remembers Hausiku as a comrade and hard worker.

"We worked together as a team. We divided responsibilities among ourselves. I was more focused on the parliament and the work of the Public Service Commission. He was more focused on the issues of marginalised communities. Working with Marco, you are working with a comrade," he says.

Timothy Shangadi, Hausiku's eldest son, says: "Growing up, we lived in a two bedroom house at Katutura, and I remember my father used to accommodate many people, including those who were not related to us."

Shangadi says he will forever remember his father's wise words and teachings.

Born on 25 November 1953 at Kapako in the Kavango region, Hausiku studied arts and law.

In 2017, he was elected as Swapo's deputy secretary general as part of president Hage Geingob's 'Team Harambee'.

Before that, Hausiku served as deputy minister of foreign affairs between 2010 and 2015.

He served as minister of labour from 2002 to 2004, minister of prisons and correctional services from 1995 to 2002, minister of works, transport and communication from 1992 to 1995, and minister of land, resettlement and rehabilitation from 1990 to 1992.

He is one of the longest-serving Swapo members of parliament, and has served as an MP between 1990 and 2015.

Hausiku is survived by his wife, six children and 13 grandchildren.