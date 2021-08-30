Namibia: No Water for Katima's Illegal Settlements

KATIMA Mulilo Town Council chief executive officer Raphael Liswaniso says the town will not use the council's resources to provide illegal settlements with water.

Liswaniso says the council could not come up with a long-term solution as the affected communities are part of illegal settlements on land meant for a school.

"We have allocated plots for everyone at Nova, because those people built their houses on land that does not belong to them," he says.

"We will not supply water to communities that grabbed land."

This comes as some Katima Mulilo residents, especially those at Cowboy and Toboias Hanyeko informal settlements, have been left without potable water, and have to walk about seven kilometres to the nearest dam or resort to gain access to contaminated wells.

This leaves community members exposed to diseases, such as Covid-19 and hepatitis E.

Resident Mulima Kalaluka last week said life has been difficult for them without water.

She said the situation has been worsened by the advent of Covid-19, which requires good hygiene practices.

"I gave birth through C-section, which makes it hard to carry heavy things, but I have to do this every day," she said.

Most residents of the affected communities said they have been pleading with the town council to provide them water, but to no avail.

Simataa Liswaniso, a Cowboy resident, said: "NamWater used to supply us with water, but the town council stopped them from coming, because they said they would supply us with water."

Mapulanga Mavis, who owns the community well, said she has to accomodate everyone whenever the need arises.