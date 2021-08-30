Namibia: Update Personal Files At Your Workplace

COVID-19 HAS TAUGHT us many lessons, one of which is that life is not guaranteed.

The pandemic has taught us that death can occur at any time, hence the realistic approach to life - that of being prepared for the unforeseen.

Previously, death was associated with the older generations and young people were not among those who passed on at an alarming rate. Most deaths related to the youth concerned accidents.

All that has changed.

With the Covid-19 pandemic we have learnt that anyone - regardless of their age, race, class in society or position at work - can succumb to this deadly and invincible enemy.

Having said that, I would like to implore all active Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) members to update their personal files, such as their beneficiary nomination forms and their personal records at their workplaces.

Members should know that pension funds are guided by their rules and the Pension Funds Act.

Pension funds are obliged to pay out pension benefits to beneficiaries when members retire or pass on.

The most important document which guides the board of trustees in distributing a member's benefits is a GIPF beneficiary nomination form.

A beneficiary nomination form is a document that identifies people (beneficiaries) the member has chosen to receive their death benefits in the event of a claim.

A beneficiary nomination form does not replace a will/testament, but only serves as a guideline to the board of trustees of a fund when paying out death benefits.

Therefore it is required of each member to ensure their form is updated annually, or when the need arises, for example in instances of a marriage or divorce, the birth or death of a child or children, or when there is any change of employment.

Failure to update their GIPF nomination forms and other personal records at their respective places of employment creates challenges for members' human resources departments.

Such challenges cause delays in the payment of benefits, resulting in greater stress for loved ones once a member passes on.

In conclusion, during these trying times, I implore all individuals with access to pension benefits, to plan for the future by ensuring that their GIPF nomination forms and personal records at their employers are updated.

Life has proven to be unpredictable.

The GIPF strives to ensure that members' benefits are distributed to their rightful beneficiaries.

* Amos Kambonde is a marketing services manager at the Government Institutions Pension Fund.