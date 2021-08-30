Namibia: Don't Claim Kazenambo - Mbumba

VICE president Nangolo Mbumba on Friday at Parliament Gardens in Windhoek said those mourning former Cabinet minister Kazenambo Kazenambo ('KK') should not discuss parliamentary issues at his memorial service.

This comes after Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) president McHenry Venaani said the 1904 to 1908 genocide issue should be thoroughly debated, taking the affected communities ino consideration.

Mbumba said although people are mourning KK, he was still a Swapo member, a minister in the Swapo-led government and a People's Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan) fighter.

Mbumba was speaking at the memorial service of the late veteran politician.

He delivered a message on behalf of president Hage Geingob.

The vice president's remarks came after Venaani said KK's last words to him were to move the genocide issue forward - particularly regarding the deal the government entered into with the German government in May.

Venaani, along with former president Hifikepunye Pohamba, said KK's last fight was the genocide matter.

Mbumba at the event said: "We are in the parliamentary garden. Parliament is there. That is where we debate issues and make decisions. Not here. We are here to mourn KK . . . Let us make that clear."

Venaani said KK wanted a fair and honourable deal on the genocide issue.

"He (Kazenambo) wrote to me saying: 'Venaani, you are the only one we are left with. Stand for all of us, fight for all of us. Some of us may not be around.'"

Venaani called on the different political parties to rise above their "political differences" and address the genocide issue with the national interest it deserves.

"The interest of the genocide victims should reign supreme as we are about to debate the German-negotiated deal. We need to get out with a respectable deal to honour his name. Collapse the deal, because it does not represent the values, ethos and the suffering of those affected by the genocide. We cannot afford political bickering," he said.

KK has petitioned the United Nations Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect to intervene on the recently ended genocide negotiations between Namibia and Germany.

Kazenambo resented the joint declaration, saying immediate intervention is needed.

"As a descendant of the genocide victims, he [KK] understood the hurt and injustice perpetually felt by our people," Pohamba said.

Founding president Sam Nujoma, in a speech read on his behalf by deputy minister of international relations and cooperation Jenelly Matundu, described KK as a vocal advocate of the genocide issue.

"He was not one for quiet diplomacy," Nujoma said.

Former minister of education, arts and culture Katrina Hanse-Himarwa and Swapo legislator Evelyn Nawases-Taeyele said KK was "more than just a comrade".

"He was a brother," they said.

Kazenambo's sons Mutumbe Kazenambo (16) and Munikore Kazenambo (17) said their father taught them to work hard.

Mutumbe said KK was a devoted, responsible father, who took pride in his children.

KK was buried on Saturday at farm Okapuka, where his great grandfather was buried.

He died on 17 August due to Covid-19-related complications.

He is survived by three children.

His youngest, Upuika Kazenambo, is seven years old and lives in the United Kingdom.