Tanzania: Alcohol Policy Against Consumption Required

"WOE to those who rise early in the morning to run after their drinks, who stay up late at night till they are inflamed with wine," so says the Biblical book of Isaiah 5:11f.

To crown it all Proverbs 20:1-"Wine is a mocker, strong drink is a brawler, and whoever is led astray by it is not wise."

Equally the Holy Quran does not condone binge- a culture that has destroyed many youths in the community and in turn pushed some to commit crime and attempt suicide.

On this background, some anti-alcohol activists who have come out openly to remind the youth and asked the government to come up with measures to prevent excessive liquor consumption in the society should be applauded.

This is a global problem that requires urgent policy formulation to also guide strong alcohol sales in the public, because this will also mitigate health problems associated with the behaviour, especially in this era of Covid-19.

For instance, the recent press statement released in Dar es Salaam by Movendi International -an organisation advocating for alcohol mitigation in Africa in a meeting with key stakeholders, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the African region that showed: "Tanzania, like majority of African countries, does not have a written national alcohol policy.

In fact, alcohol policy may be the solution to other health goals, including fighting HIV/ AIDS epidemic or strengthening health systems and also fighting Coronavirus pandemic," should not be lightly taken.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is worth implementing the suggestions stated in the statement in- cluding keenly and strongly imposing policies that will avoid it becoming readily available everywhere, hence misuse by the youth.

"The Coronavirus pandemic being the obvious one, the HIV/ AIDS epidemic being the permanent one, and the epidemic of chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease and mental ill-health, being the still over- looked ones we are hoping for Tanzania and other African health leaders to take bold steps and wise decisions in promoting health by developing alcohol policy," the statement read meaning we still have a war to fight.

It is also worth praising Mental Health Association of Tanzania (ME- HATA) Chairman; Dr Isaack Lema for boldly highlighting that exces- sive alcohol consumption is one of the main factors fuelling mental health problems, leading to suicide acts.

"People start drinking alcohol for leisure then get addicted in a sense that they can't sleep or go to work without a sip.

Later, they shift to strong spirits and sometimes to unregulated local brews," he said, adding that this affects their lifestyles, ways of loving, leading to frustrations before culminating into suicide action.