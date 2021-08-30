South Africa: With Only 27 Out of 257 South African Municipalities Getting a Clean Audit Outcome, Service Delivery Remains a Pipe Dream

29 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Cassandra Dorasamy

Almost 20 million South Africans do not have access to safe water and 14 million have no access to basic sanitation. There are roughly 12.5 million people living in informal settlements and a housing backlog of up to 3.7 million houses. Without effective service delivery, the socioeconomic rights listed in the Constitution are a hollow set of promises with no real bearing on the conditions in which people live.

The South African government has in the past month been forced to reckon with the country's untenable rate of poverty and inequality.

In the aftermath of the unrest that besieged KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng (during a devastating global pandemic, no less), President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the reinstatement of the Social Relief of Distress Grant to provide a measure of support for those who have no other source of income.

Civil society organisations such as the Institute for Poverty and Inequality Studies and the Black Sash have been at the forefront of calling for the reinstatement and increase of the grant. The Department of Social Development has also just released its Green Paper on Comprehensive Social Security and Retirement Reform, which considers the expansion of social assistance and the implementation of a basic...

