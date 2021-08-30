South Africa: DA's Mayoral Candidate Says He Will Lead Cape Town Out of South Africa's Winter of Discontent

The DA's Cape Town mayoral candidate, Geordin Hill-Lewis, says the city is South Africa's leader in good governance, so 'let's use it as a policy laboratory'.

The rosy-cheeked, fresh-faced young man who is likely to be Cape Town's next mayor looked and sounded out of place as he launched his campaign from behind a blue DA-branded lectern set up in the middle of a street in Bonteheuwel.

The street outside DA councillor Theresa Thompson's home was chosen as Geordin Hill-Lewis's launchpad as it was where he signed up as a DA member 17 years ago after being brought to a DA meeting by James Vos, who is a City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee member.

The 34-year-old Hill-Lewis looked like fresh meat for a group of tough-looking young men, who turned out to be DA supporters. There were no police or law enforcement officers protecting the 90-minute affair attended by about 100 people in the notorious suburb, and nor were they needed.

Had Hill-Lewis launched his campaign in his home suburb of Edgemead he would probably have been criticised for pandering to the white electorate and sidelining voters of colour. As Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis noted, in South Africa, and...